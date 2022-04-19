Malta Financial Services Authority Website Cloned As Part Of Scam 

The website of Malta’s Financial Services Authority has been cloned as part of a scam, the authority has announced.

A website using the layout and contents of the MFSA website but pretended to be the Netherland Financial Services Authority (‘NFSA’) in an effort to deceive the public. It is as yet unclear whether there were any victims of the scam.

The website has an internet presence at http://www.nfsa.nl however, the website is currently offline.

The MFSA reiterated that people should never provide any sensitive and confidential information over social media, email or other means to unknown individuals

“The public should be extra cautious when being approached via unconventional channels such as telephone calls, emails or social media,” it said.

For more information on clone websites please refer to the Scam Detection Guidelines issued by the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/consumers/scams-warnings/typical-scams/.

If you are a victim of a scam or think you might be dealing with an unauthorised entity or any other type of financial scam, stop all transactions with the company and contact the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/about-us/contact/ as soon as suspicion arises.

What do you think of the scam?