Malta Finds 117 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 63 Recoveries Overnight

Malta has registered 117 new COVID-19 cases and 63 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

These numbers bring the country’s total number of active cases to 2,172, a small increase from yesterday’s number, with Malta confirming 97 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, 46-year-old Qormi mayor Renald Falzon became the youngest victim of COVID-19 on the island. His death came just weeks after his father reportedly died of COVID-19.

3,120 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. This means that 383,189 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country’s first case of COVID-19.

