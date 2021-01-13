Malta Finds 189 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 107 Recoveries

Malta has achieved a new record of active COVID-19 cases on the island as 189 new cases were found alongside 107 new recoveries.

This means Malta’s active cases now stand at 2,601, the highest it’s ever been.

This comes following a week of large single-day rises following a spike believed to be connected to the festive season in December.

Testing has remained high, with 3,405 swabs conducted over the last 24 hours.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, though at least 45 of them were from people who contracted the virus from family members.