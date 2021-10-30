Malta Finds 19 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 10 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 15 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 461, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 208 active cases.

877,291 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 50,853 of the doses administered being booster shots.