Malta has found 199 new COVID-19 cases on the island alongside 30 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means active cases now stand at 2,346.

Hospitalisations have decreased slightly from 18 to 15.

More details were give on the 217 new cases found yesterday, with 167 of them being 10 to 39 year olds. The average age was 27 years old.