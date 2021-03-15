د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Finds 213 New COVID-19 Patients And 316 Recoveries, Along With Three Deaths

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 316 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

There were also three deaths registered overnight, two women and one man.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•03•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, March 15, 2021

Total active cases now stand at 3,018 with total deaths at 354.

A total of 39,695 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta is currently battling the UK variant of COVID-19. It is more contagious and one of the factors behind the high numbers.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops and restaurants (except hotels).

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: Malta Did Not Unfairly Benefit From Vaccine Procurement, Members States Just Did Not Take Up Full Allocation

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?