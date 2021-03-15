Malta Finds 213 New COVID-19 Patients And 316 Recoveries, Along With Three Deaths

There were also three deaths registered overnight, two women and one man.

There are 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 316 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•03•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Total active cases now stand at 3,018 with total deaths at 354.

A total of 39,695 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta is currently battling the UK variant of COVID-19. It is more contagious and one of the factors behind the high numbers.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops and restaurants (except hotels).

