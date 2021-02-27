Malta Finds 237 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 168 Recoveries Following Spike In Numbers

Malta’s healthcare authorities have discovered 237 new COVID-19 cases on the island over the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s active cases now stand at 2,651. 168 recoveries occurred during the same time span, with 3,578 swabs carried out.

A total of 76,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been handed out so far, with 25,118 being second doses.

Malta’s just ended a week of rising numbers, with 1,327 new infections found over the last six days.