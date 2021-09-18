Malta Finds 25 New COVID-19 Cases And 51 Recoveries, 3 In ITU

25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 51 recoveries made and no deaths, the Health Authorities just confirmed.

There are 21 patients currently in hospital, with three of them currently in Intensive Therapy Unit.

The total number of cases registered in Malta is now 36,952, with 35,484 patients who recovered, with the active cases currently at 617.

811,183 vaccination doses have been administered so far.