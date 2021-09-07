Malta Finds 41 New COVID-19 Cases As Saħħa Shifts Focus And Adds Booster Numbers

Malta’s health authorities have found 41 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 29 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

No new deaths were recorded in relation to the virus during this same time frame, meaning there are currently 722 active cases.

Saħħa has updated their daily COVID-19 news bulletin with a new section added focused on recording how many booster shots the country has administered.

Until now, 530 booster shots have been given out.