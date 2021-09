Malta has registered 42 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The total number of swab tests during the same period was 3,439.

Active cases now stand at 691.

A total of 37 patients are currently receiving treatment for the virus at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

The number of full-vaccinated people is now 413,041