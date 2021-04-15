Malta Finds 55 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 45 Recoveries
A total of 55 new cases of COVID-19 has been found on the island over the last 24 hours alongside 45 new recoveries.
This brings the total number of active cases to 588
No people died during this time period.
The number of total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out so far has been 259,272, with 78,139 of them being second doses.
Though cases are steadily remaining low, mitigation measures are still in place.
Last week, a total of 1,261 people in Malta were fined for breaking COVID-19 measures.
The majority of fines (784) were handed out to those who were caught without a face mask in public. A further 366 people were fined for being in groups larger than two, among other infractions.