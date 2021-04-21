Malta Finds Just 24 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 65 Recoveries
Malta’s health authorities have confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases on the island.
The new cases were discovered alongside 65 new recoveries over the last 24 hours. This means active cases are now standing at 522.
No new deaths were registered during the same time period.
288,797 vaccine doses have been given out so far, with 90,173 of them being second doses.
Yesterday, 13 new cases were discovered, potentially signalling a trend towards a decrease in the amount of new cases found day to day.