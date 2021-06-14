د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds Only One New COVID-19 Patient As Active Cases Continue To Drop

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has found just one new COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours alongside six more recoveries.

This means active cases on the island have now dropped to 54, continuing a trend of decreasing active cases on the island. This comes after 0 new cases were discovered yesterday.

No new deaths were recorded over this time period.

A total of 589,507 jabs have been given out so far, with 340,028 being second doses.

Tag someone who needs to see today’s numbers

READ NEXT: WATCH: European Vaccine Passports Officially Signed, Welcoming Safe Travel This Summer

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All