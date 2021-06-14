Malta Finds Only One New COVID-19 Patient As Active Cases Continue To Drop

Malta has found just one new COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours alongside six more recoveries.

This means active cases on the island have now dropped to 54, continuing a trend of decreasing active cases on the island. This comes after 0 new cases were discovered yesterday.

No new deaths were recorded over this time period.

A total of 589,507 jabs have been given out so far, with 340,028 being second doses.