Malta Finds Three New Cases Of COVID-19 Alongside Two New Recoveries

Malta’s health authorities have found three new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, alongside two new recoveries.

This brings active cases slightly up, to 30.

There were no new deaths over the same time period, with a total of 420 people having died from COVID-19 related complications.

Just today, Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that over 70% of the adult population across Malta and Gozo had been fully vaccinated. 

There are now 307,591 fully-vaccinated people across the island.

