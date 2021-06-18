Malta Finds Three New COVID-19 Patients But Active Cases Continue To Drop

Malta’s health authorities have confirmed there are three new COVID-19 cases on the island over the last 24 hours.

Alongside four new recoveries, this means active cases have continued to decrease, with 32 actives cases now found on the island.

With the death of an 82-year-old man earlier this week, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 420.

Malta recorded zero new cases yesterday, zero cases on 15th June as well as 7th June. However, new cases found remain in the single digits.