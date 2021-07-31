‘Malta For All’: Repubblika Demands Labour Denounce Past And Remove Joseph Muscat From Party

Standing outside Labour HQ this morning alone, NGO Repubblika head Robert Aquilina demanded that former prime minister Joseph Muscat be removed from the party following the conclusion of a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Aquilina addressed the media with a letter he later presented to the Labour Party in which he called for the expulsion of Muscat and demanded that members of the former prime minister’s Cabinet not be allowed to contest for public office in the future.

“The gravity of what happened because of Joseph Muscat’s actions is unprecedented,” he said.

The conclusions of a public inquiry found that the state should be held responsible for the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

Aquilina said that these conclusions show that Muscat was responsible for creating an environment of impunity that facilitated the assassination of the journalist. In his letter, Aquilina said that the Labour Party should shoulder responsibility and ensure that what happened under Muscat’s reign is never repeated.

“We cannot move forward with the contributors of impunity still in politics. They need to be held responsible”.

Taking a page out of Muscat’s electoral campaign in 2013, ‘Malta for all’, Aquilina said that the country should belong to everyone, rather than the few who make up the ‘mafios octopus’.

