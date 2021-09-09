Malta From Space Is A Poetic Image That Puts Everything Into Perspective

An image showing the Maltese islands from space is a reminder of how far the tiny island has come. “Malta by night, or at least the inhabited islands. The smaller uninhabited islands have no city lights and so blend in with the Mediterranean at night- except when the moon is full and reflects on the sea. The freeport on the south of the island lights up brightly,” French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said as he shared the incredible image. “Yes, I feel poetic tonight.”

The incredible photo was taken from the International Space Station – and it shows the layout of development across the island. While the harbour zone around Sliema and Valletta shine brightly from space, Birzebbuga’s Freeport also stands out when looking at the island. The centre of Malta also shows clearly. Interestingly, the north western side of Malta remains in the dark, and Gozo is mostly off the grid as well. The photo wasn’t the only thing Pesquet shared – he also shared an insight into Malta’s first space experiment, which features bacteria taken from the skin of people with diabetes to find out how they grow and how to treat them.

It's not often that you get to see Malta in such a different and fully transparent way, with the island's development shining brighter – literally – than ever before. When another photo is taken in the coming decades, the country will be able to see firsthand just how much has changed in such a short while.

