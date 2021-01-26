Malta Gaming Authority Appoints 30-Year-Old Lawyer As Chief Executive Officer

The Malta Gaming Authority has announced its new Chief Executive Officer, 30-year-old Carl Brincat.

Brincat, who is by profession a lawyer, previously held the role of Chief Legal and Enforcement Officer at the MGA and was selected following a highly-competitive selection process starting on the 17th December.

He succeeds Heathcliff Farrugia who stepped down last October to pursue his own business venture.

The newly-appointed CEO takes up the position after spending six years within the authority’s legal team.

“It is an honour to be selected to lead the organisation at such a critical juncture for the MGA and the industry alike,” Brincat said.

“It is essential that we cultivate stronger partnerships with other regulators and stakeholders, and the industry itself, to achieve a regulatory environment that accomplishes the MGA’s objectives as set out in the law in the most effective, transparent, and proportionate manner.”

