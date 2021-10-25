Malta’s Gender Education Gap: Far More Women Enter Tertiary Education Than Men

Women in Malta continue to outperform their male counterparts in the education system, with new figures showing that females make up 57% of new students entering tertiary education.

According to statistics by the NSO, 9,725 women entered university or other tertiary education establishments for the 2019/2020 scholastic year, compared to 7,328 men.

The figures on the post-secondary level, which includes set-ups like sixth form, are more worrying – with the number of men enrolling dropping from 5,278 in 2017 to 4,681 by 2019.

As a whole, around 55% of new entrants in post-secondary and tertiary education are women.

The latest figures confirm a long-lasting trend in the education system, which sees women outperform men at every level from O-levels up until Master’s degrees. According to the new numbers, the only area which has seen more male entrants is at the doctoral level.

What the statistics also show is that in some fields that are clear gender gaps between the number of men and women applying.

For example, there were 2,033 women who enrolled to study education at the tertiary level, compared to just 295 men. When it comes to health and welfare, over 2,060 women apply, compared to around 921 men.

On the other side, men apply in larger numbers to study subjects related to information and communication; and engineering, manufacturing and construction.