Malta Gets Two New Michelin-Star Restaurants With 31 Eateries Making The 2021 List
The Michelin Guide to Malta 2021 has just dropped and two new restaurants have been awarded a prestigious Michelin Star, bringing the country’s total number of Michelin Starred restaurants to five.
Bahia, a charming bistro in Lija, and Ion – The Harbour in Valletta are the latest to get their hands on the illustrious Michelin Star.
Both restaurants champion the best produce available from local farmers and fishermen, with regularly updated menus.
These restaurants join existing One Star restaurants De Mondion, Noni and Under Grain. The three existing Bib Gourmand restaurants all retained their award for ‘good quality, good value cooking’ for another year: Terrone, Commando and Rubino.
Five restaurants have been added to the list, which highlights restaurants where you’ll experience “fresh ingredients, capably prepared; simply a good meal”. The restaurants awarded are The Fork and Cork in Rabat; Chophouse and Fernandõ Gastrotheque, both in Sliema; Zest in St Julian’s; and Mezzodi in Valletta
The full list can be found below:
1.De Mondion, Mdina – Michelin Star
2.Lord Nelson, Mosta
3.Bahia, Lija – Michelin Star
4.The Golden Fork, Attard
5.The Medina, Mdina
6.Root 81, Rabat
7.Susurrus, St Julian’s
8.Caviar & Bull, St Julian’s
9.Kuya, St Julian’s
10.Barracuda, St Julian’s
11.Briju, Gzira
12.Commando, Mellieha – Bib Gourmand
13. Ion -The Harbour – Michelin Star
14.Rampila, Valletta
15.Guze Bistro, Valletta
16.Capo Crudo, Valletta
17.Rubino, Valletta – Bib Gourmand
18.The Harbour Club, Valletta
19.Aaron’s Kitchen, Valletta
20.Under Grain, Valletta – Michelin Star
21.59 Republic, Valletta
22.Noni, Valletta – Michelin Star
23.Hammett’s Macina, Senglea
24.Tartarun, Marsaxlokk
25.Terrone – Bib Gourmand
26.Tmun, Mgarr
27.Ta’ Frenc, Xaghra
28.The Chophouse, Sliema
29.The Fork and Cork, Rabat
30.Mezzodi, Valletta
31.Fernandõ Gastrotheque, Sliema
