Malta Gets Two New Michelin-Star Restaurants With 31 Eateries Making The 2021 List

The Michelin Guide to Malta 2021 has just dropped and two new restaurants have been awarded a prestigious Michelin Star, bringing the country’s total number of Michelin Starred restaurants to five.

Bahia, a charming bistro in Lija, and Ion – The Harbour in Valletta are the latest to get their hands on the illustrious Michelin Star.

Both restaurants champion the best produce available from local farmers and fishermen, with regularly updated menus.

These restaurants join existing One Star restaurants De Mondion, Noni and Under Grain. The three existing Bib Gourmand restaurants all retained their award for ‘good quality, good value cooking’ for another year: Terrone, Commando and Rubino.

Five restaurants have been added to the list, which highlights restaurants where you’ll experience “fresh ingredients, capably prepared; simply a good meal”. The restaurants awarded are The Fork and Cork in Rabat; Chophouse and Fernandõ Gastrotheque, both in Sliema; Zest in St Julian’s; and Mezzodi in Valletta

The full list can be found below:

1.De Mondion, Mdina – Michelin Star

2.Lord Nelson, Mosta

3.Bahia, Lija – Michelin Star

4.The Golden Fork, Attard

5.The Medina, Mdina

6.Root 81, Rabat

7.Susurrus, St Julian’s

8.Caviar & Bull, St Julian’s

9.Kuya, St Julian’s

10.Barracuda, St Julian’s

11.Briju, Gzira

12.Commando, Mellieha – Bib Gourmand

13. Ion -The Harbour – Michelin Star

14.Rampila, Valletta

15.Guze Bistro, Valletta

16.Capo Crudo, Valletta

17.Rubino, Valletta – Bib Gourmand

18.The Harbour Club, Valletta

19.Aaron’s Kitchen, Valletta

20.Under Grain, Valletta – Michelin Star

21.59 Republic, Valletta

22.Noni, Valletta – Michelin Star

23.Hammett’s Macina, Senglea

24.Tartarun, Marsaxlokk

25.Terrone – Bib Gourmand

26.Tmun, Mgarr

27.Ta’ Frenc, Xaghra

28.The Chophouse, Sliema

29.The Fork and Cork, Rabat

30.Mezzodi, Valletta

31.Fernandõ Gastrotheque, Sliema

