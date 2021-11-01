Malta Going Into Major Climate Change Conference With An ‘Assertive’ Mindset, Minister Says

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate change conference, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said Malta is entering discussions with an “assertive” mood.

“Our message will be that just as Malta respected the Paris Agreement, we expect all other signatories to do likewise,” Farrugia told TVAM from Glasgow, where he is attending the conference along with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“Climate change doesn’t have a passport and the shortcomings of some countries will have an impact on others, especially the Mediterranean which is very volatile and sensitive.”