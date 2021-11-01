Malta Going Into Major Climate Change Conference With An ‘Assertive’ Mindset, Minister Says
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate change conference, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said Malta is entering discussions with an “assertive” mood.
“Our message will be that just as Malta respected the Paris Agreement, we expect all other signatories to do likewise,” Farrugia told TVAM from Glasgow, where he is attending the conference along with Prime Minister Robert Abela.
“Climate change doesn’t have a passport and the shortcomings of some countries will have an impact on others, especially the Mediterranean which is very volatile and sensitive.”
“We came here with an assertive and ambitious mindset but others must be ambitious too. While it’s still all in the balance, as [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson has said, I believe we will see results – how optimistic they will be depends on the negotiations.”
The COP26 conference is taking place a few months after an international report issued a ‘code red for humanity’ and warned that climate change has made planetary changes that are irreversible over centuries or millennia.
Farrugia said COP26 has four main goals – to ensure every country reaches emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2050, to make sure people adapt to “lifestyle changes” to protect biodiversity, to mobilise international finance to help companies change their business model, and to foster a sense of global collaboration.
