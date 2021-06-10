د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Government To Reveal Plans On Reopening Cultural Events And Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Tomorrow 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s government will reveal plans tomorrow concerning the reopening of cultural events and how people will need their COVID-19 vaccine certificate to be admitted to some.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said that the measures will be announced during a press conference with Culture Minister Jose Herrera and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci on Friday.

As of today, a total of 246, 964 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta. However, there still remain some people who refuse to take the jab. It is unclear which events will require the certificate.

The Maltese certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, has been available from 1st June. 

It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate

Should people who refuse to take the vaccine be prohibited from certain events?

READ NEXT: Air Malta Denies Boarding To 130 Passengers Who Failed To Produce Negative PCR Before Boarding

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All