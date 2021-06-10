Malta’s Government To Reveal Plans On Reopening Cultural Events And Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Tomorrow 

Malta’s government will reveal plans tomorrow concerning the reopening of cultural events and how people will need their COVID-19 vaccine certificate to be admitted to some.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said that the measures will be announced during a press conference with Culture Minister Jose Herrera and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci on Friday.

As of today, a total of 246, 964 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta. However, there still remain some people who refuse to take the jab. It is unclear which events will require the certificate.

The Maltese certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, has been available from 1st June.

It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate

Should people who refuse to take the vaccine be prohibited from certain events?