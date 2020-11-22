د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Has 102 New COVID-19 Patients And 89 Recoveries

Malta has registered 102 new COVID-19 patients and 89 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have revealed.

This means that Malta’s active cases now stands at 2,159.

Testing has remained high with 3,221 swabs conducted yesterday.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 22•11•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 22 November 2020

