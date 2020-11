Two elderly people have passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The first victim was a 98-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 14th November and passed away earlier today at Mater Dei.

The second victim was a 67-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 on 29th October and passed away earlier today at Mater Dei.

Malta has a total of 113 COVID-19 related deaths.

Rest in peace