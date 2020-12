Malta Has 148 COVID-19 Related Fatalities Following Death Of Two Elderly Patients

Two elderly people have passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The first victim was a 64-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 20th November. He passed away yesterday at Mater Dei.

The second victim was a 74-year-old man who tested positive on 25th November. He also passed away yesterday at Mater Dei.

Malta now has 148 COVID-19 related deaths.

Rest in peace