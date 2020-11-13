Malta Has 150 New Cases Of COVID-19 Alongside 101 Recoveries
Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have increased following 150 new cases and 101 recoveries over the past 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.
There are currently 2,124 active cases on the island, with Malta confirming 92 COVID-19 related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
3,035 swab tests were undertaken over the last 24 hours.
Just this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Malta would be among the first to get a hold of a new COVID-19 vaccine that is approaching release.
