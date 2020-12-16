Malta Has 180 COVID-19 Related Deaths After Three Elderly Patients Pass Away At Mater Dei

Malta has 180 COVID-19 related deaths after three elderly patients passed away overnight, health authorities confirmed.

The first victim was a 79-year-old man who contracted COVID-19 on 30th November. He passed away yesterday at Mater Dei.

The second victim was a 90-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 3rd December. She also passed away at Mater Dei.

The third victim was a 75-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 11th November. She passed away earlier today at Mater Dei.

Despite the bad news, Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dipped over the past few days and stand at 1,706.

Further updates on Malta’s COVID-19 cases will be divulged at 12.30pm on the saħħa Facebook page.

Rest in peace