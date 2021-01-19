Malta Has 200 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 148 Recoveries

There are 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 148 recoveries.

Malta currently has 2,835 active cases of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, an 84-year-old female died at Mater Dei overnight after testing positive for the virus.

That brings the total death toll to 242.

Malta has the second fastest vaccine rollout in the European Union, with 13,002 doses administered so far – taking into account both first and second jabs.

Tag someone who needs to see this