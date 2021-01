There are now 208 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 200 new recoveries.

Malta now has a total of 17,4000 cases of COVID-19.

A further three people passed away overnight because of the virus; two males aged 87 and 69 and an 87-year-old female.

Malta has 261 total deaths.

A total of 23,512 vaccine doses have been rolled out with 2,095 people in total receiving both doses.

