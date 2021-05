Malta has 35 new cases of Covid-19 along with 16 recoveries and no new deaths over the past 24 hours.

There are now a total of 280 active cases on the island with the total death count remaining at 416.

A total of 341,909 people have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with 108,716 people receiving both.

As of tomorrow, people aged 30 and over will be able to register for the vaccine.

Tag someone who needs to know this