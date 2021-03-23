د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Has 90 New COVID-19 Cases With 212 Recoveries And Two Deaths

There are 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 212 new recoveries.

The total number of active cases now stands at 2,479.

A total of two people have passed away overnight after testing positive for COVID-19 – a 76-year-old male and a 63-year-old female at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 375.

A total of 45,286 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

