د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Has 96 New COVID-19 Cases Along With 128 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 128 recoveries, the health ministry has confirmed.

The total number of active cases now stands at 2,034 with total recoveries now shooting up to 8,015.

Unfortunately, two more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded overnight bringing the total number of deaths to 148.

Malta is expected to get its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines by the beginning of next year with 500,000 doses procured so far.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Maltese Actress Loses Libel Suit Over It-Torċa Story Suggesting She Is A Nazi Sympathiser

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK