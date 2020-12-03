Malta Has 96 New COVID-19 Cases Along With 128 Recoveries

There are 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 128 recoveries, the health ministry has confirmed.

The total number of active cases now stands at 2,034 with total recoveries now shooting up to 8,015.

Unfortunately, two more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded overnight bringing the total number of deaths to 148.

Malta is expected to get its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines by the beginning of next year with 500,000 doses procured so far.

