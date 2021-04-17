د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Has Four More COVID-19 Deaths Along With 67 New Cases And 38 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 38 recoveries and four more deaths.

With today’s numbers, Malta has climbed to 608 total active cases of COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, three males aged 61, 77 and 79 and a female aged 63 died after contracting COVID-19

The total death toll as a result of COVID-19 now stands at 409.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•04•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, April 17, 2021

On the other hand, 269, 763 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with 82,486 people receiving both doses.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: NGOs Call For Removal Of ERA Chairman Victor Axiak For 'Spate Of Abysmal Decisions' On Environmental Wellbeing

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All