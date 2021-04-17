Malta Has Four More COVID-19 Deaths Along With 67 New Cases And 38 Recoveries

There are 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 38 recoveries and four more deaths.

With today’s numbers, Malta has climbed to 608 total active cases of COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, three males aged 61, 77 and 79 and a female aged 63 died after contracting COVID-19

The total death toll as a result of COVID-19 now stands at 409.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•04•2021

On the other hand, 269, 763 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with 82,486 people receiving both doses.

Rest in peace