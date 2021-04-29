Malta Has Had On Average 1,691 Bus Accidents Per Year Since 2015

As if you needed clarification that the roads are unsafe, recent data has emerged that there are on average 1,691 bus accidents per year in Malta, which comes down to roughly four every single day.

Transport Minister Ian Borg revealed the figures after responding to a parliamentary question asked by Opposition MP Toni Bezzina on the number of bus accidents from 2015 onwards.

In 2015 there were 1,852 bus accidents, in 2016 there were 2,151 accidents, in 2017 there were 1,855 accidents, in 2018 there were 1,834 accidents, in 2019 there were 1,579 accidents and in 2020 there were a total of 878 accidents.

On average, this comes to a total of 1,691 bus accidents per year since 2015.

The most recent incident concerned a bus that was destroyed in a fire two days ago in Burmarrad. No injuries were reported and an investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

However, the most notorious amongst them was a fatal double-decker bus accident that happened in Żurrieq three years ago which resulted in two tourists dead and multiple injured.

What do you make of these statistics? Let us know below