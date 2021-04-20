Malta Has Just 13 New Cases Of COVID-19 Along With 63 Recoveries And Two Deaths

There are just 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, but two men have died overnight after testing positive for the virus.

This is the lowest number of active cases recorded in a single day since 31st July 2020.

The total number of active cases now stands at 563.

During the last 24 hours, two men have passed away, one aged 57 and the other aged 81.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 411.

As it stands, 282,841 people have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 87,770 people receiving both.

