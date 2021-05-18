Malta Has Just Two New COVID-19 Patients As Number Of Active Cases Drops To 128
Malta has found only two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as no deaths were recorded for the eleventh consecutive day and 21 more patients recovered.
The number of currently active cases has dropped to 128.
Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations administered has risen to 430,508. As it stands, 147,667 people have been fully vaccinated.
Malta has since opened its vaccination campaign to over-16s.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•05•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
What do you think of the latest figures?