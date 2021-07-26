Malta Has More COVID-19 Recoveries Than New Cases For The First Time This Month
Malta has registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases today for the first time this month.
A total of 126 people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.
There were also 94 new cases.
Active cases now stand at 2,262.
Five more people have been administered to hospital after contracting COVID-19. There are 39 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital at the moment, one of whom is in ITU.
