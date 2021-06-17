Malta Has No More COVID-19 Patients In Hospital, As Only 33 Active Cases Remain

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced this morning that there are no more hospitalised COVID-19 patients, as the number of active cases dropped to 33.

Fearne said that Malta registered zero cases between yesterday and today, although an 82-year-old man died from COVID-19. The man had got COVID-19 a number of months ago, took the vaccine, but still contracted the virus again and died from it.

He added that Malta was close to achieving 80% of single-dose vaccinations, with 62% having been fully vaccinated.

