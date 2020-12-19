د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has one of the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in Europe, according to a recent infographic released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Less than 4% of weekly swab tests conducted in Malta resulted in positive COVID-19 cases. The island joined countries like Norway, Finland, Iceland and Ireland which also had positivity rates under 4%.

Minister of Health Chris Fearne shared the infographic, urging citizens to remain cautious for the Christmas season, which comes just before mass vaccination in the EU begins on December 27th.

Active cases have continued to drop in Malta, after the country registered 94 new patients and 110 new recoveries yesterday. This means that active cases now stands at 1606.

Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine including BioNTech-Pfizer and five other jabs secured by the union.

