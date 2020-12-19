Malta has one of the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in Europe, according to a recent infographic released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Less than 4% of weekly swab tests conducted in Malta resulted in positive COVID-19 cases. The island joined countries like Norway, Finland, Iceland and Ireland which also had positivity rates under 4%.

Minister of Health Chris Fearne shared the infographic, urging citizens to remain cautious for the Christmas season, which comes just before mass vaccination in the EU begins on December 27th.