Malta Has Over 200 COVID-19 Recoveries And 154 New Cases Overnight
There are 154 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 206 recoveries.
As such, active cases have dropped to 2,344.
However, during the last 24 hours, two males aged 82 and 63 died at Mater Dei Hospital after contracting the virus.
Malta currently has 290 COVID-19 related deaths.
A total of 48, 474 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far with 14, 739 people receiving the second dose.
