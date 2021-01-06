Malta Has Some Of The Least Overcrowded Homes In The Entire EU
Recent statistics published by Eurostat have shown that Malta has some of the least overcrowded homes in the entire European Union (EU).
The statistic, which measures what percentage of a country’s population lived in an overcrowded home in 2019, placed Malta in third from the last place, with only 3.7% of its population residing in over-occupied dwellings.
Numbers were only lower in two other countries; Ireland (3.2%) and Cyprus (2.2%).
Malta’s Health Minister, Chris Fearne, took to Twitter to celebrate this statistic.
Is your home too crowded? ❓🏘️
Although often merrier, overcrowded households can feel even smaller with kids playing in the same room as parents telework
Moreover, overcrowded environments can present a higher risk of spreading the virus
“Malta’s excellent quality of life continues to shine through,” Fearne wrote.
On the other end of the table, the countries with the highest rates of overcrowded homes are Romania (45.8%), Latvia (42.2%), and Bulgaria (41.1%). The European average stands at 17.2% – far higher than Malta’s figures.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, overcrowded homes can even pose a health risk due to the fact that they facilitate the virus’ transmission.
Whilst the latest statistics have seen the EU’s rate of overcrowded homes increase slightly from 2018 to 2019 (from 17.1% to 17.2%), the figures have improved drastically in the past 10 years. Back in 2010, 19.1% of EU residents lived in overcrowded homes – almost 2% more than in 2019.