Malta Has Some Of The Least Overcrowded Homes In The Entire EU

Recent statistics published by Eurostat have shown that Malta has some of the least overcrowded homes in the entire European Union (EU).

The statistic, which measures what percentage of a country’s population lived in an overcrowded home in 2019, placed Malta in third from the last place, with only 3.7% of its population residing in over-occupied dwellings.

Numbers were only lower in two other countries; Ireland (3.2%) and Cyprus (2.2%).

Malta’s Health Minister, Chris Fearne, took to Twitter to celebrate this statistic.