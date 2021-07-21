Malta Has Vaccinated All Those Aged 60 And Above
Everyone in Malta aged 60 and over has been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 jab, according to data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
As of Wednesday morning, the ECDC’s data showed Malta as being the only European country to have administered at least a single dose of the vaccine to those aged 60 and above.
99.1% of the 60 to 69 age group and all of those in the 70 to 79 cohort were fully vaccinated, while all of those aged between 70 and 79 and 96.1% of those aged 80 and above were fully vaccinated, according to the data.
The age group with the lowest rate of vaccine take-up was that between 25 and 45. In this age group, 70.1% were fully vaccinated while 68.1% had received at least one dose.
Of those aged 50 to 59, 86.4% were fully vaccinated, while 71.5% of those aged 18 to 25 have also been completely immunised.
No data is available for those aged 12 and above, but it is understood that some 60% have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.
Despite the high vaccination rate, Malta was this week added to the EU’s travel red list, as a result of a spike in new cases brought about by the country’s reopening to tourism.
In fact, some 60% of new cases each day are attributable to non-residents who tested positive while in Malta.
Malta has recently imposed new travel restrictions and closed all English language schools in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus.
What do you make of these statistics?