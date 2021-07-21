Malta Has Vaccinated All Those Aged 60 And Above 

Everyone in Malta aged 60 and over has been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 jab, according to data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

As of Wednesday morning, the ECDC’s data showed Malta as being the only European country to have administered at least a single dose of the vaccine to those aged 60 and above.

99.1% of the 60 to 69 age group and all of those in the 70 to 79 cohort were fully vaccinated, while all of those aged between 70 and 79 and 96.1% of those aged 80 and above were fully vaccinated, according to the data.

The age group with the lowest rate of vaccine take-up was that between 25 and 45. In this age group, 70.1% were fully vaccinated while 68.1% had received at least one dose.