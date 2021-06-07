Malta Has Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 For The First Time In 11 Months

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the good news on social media while insisting that everyone remains disciplined and responsible as more restriction measures are being eased today.

For the first time in 11 months, Malta has registered zero new cases of COVID-19.

As of today, bars, cinemas and theatres are allowed to reopen after prolonged months of closure.

Contact sports for people aged 17 and over can also resume.

The last time Malta registered zero cases of COVID-19 was last summer, 25th July, before the outbreak of a second wave which peaked through the second half of 2020 and sent the country into an eventual quasi-lockdown earlier this year.

Malta currently has 74 active cases of COVID-19 while 233,826 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

