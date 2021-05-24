WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Address Press Conference With Malta Potentially Reaching Herd Immunity

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will address a press conference at 2pm, with the latest COVID-19 figures showing that Malta may have achieved herd immunity.

According to the latest figures, 474,475 doses have been administered – 302,955 of which are first doses, while 180,243 are fully vaccinated. For herd immunity to be reached, 70% of the adult population would need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The latest figures indicate that we have surpassed that threshold.



According to the latest available statistics compiled by the National Statistics Office, there were 514,564 people living in Malta at the end of December 2019. Of these, 441,186 are aged 16 and over and are therefore eligible to receive the vaccine.

Based on these figures, over 68% of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine. However, it does not take into account the increase in population since then. Sources have suggested Malta has passed 70%.



Follow the press conference below at 2pm: