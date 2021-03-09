Malta Hits 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone As 390 Patients Recover And 248 New Cases Found

There were 390 new COVID-19 recoveries over the last 24 hours alongside 248 new cases and one death.

Malta has reached its 100,000 vaccine milestone, with 101,776 vaccine doses having been given out until today, with 34,181 being second doses.

Active cases have dropped to 3,035.

One man has passed away from COVID-19 related issues – he was aged 88 and died in his home.

This mean a total of 335 people have died so far.

4,470 swab tests were carried out during this time period.