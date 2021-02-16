Malta Hits 20,000 Total COVID-19 Cases As Two More Patients Die And 102 New Infections Found

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has officially surpassed 20,000 total COVID-19 cases today, with 102 new infections found alongside 124 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Two people have also passed away from COVID-19-related infections. A total of 297 people have died from the virus in Malta so far.

The new numbers were found after 2,116 swab tests were carried out.

With today’s new recoveries, active cases now sit at 2,316

53,547 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been rolled out, with 17,102 of those jabs being second doses.

