Malta Hits 300,000 COVID-19 Jab Milestone

Malta has administered 300,000 COVID-19 jabs since the start of its vaccine roll-out, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this evening.

“Today we have reached the 300,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. When it is your turn, please take the vaccine so that you too can be a part of this success,” Fearne tweeted.

As of this afternoon, the number of people who had received two doses of the vaccine was close to 94,000.

Illum ilħaqna t-300,000 doża tal-#vaċċin ta' kontra l-Covid-19. Meta jmissek, ħu l-vaċċin int ukoll, sabiex tkun parti mis-suċċess.

From tomorrow, people over 40 will also be able to apply for the vaccine, with Malta expecting to have reached herd immunity by June.

The entire population is expected to have been offered a vaccine by mid-August.

Malta’s effort to reach herd immunity has been further boosted by the European Medicines Authority’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday.