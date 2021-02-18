Malta Hits Grim Milestone After Passing 300 COVID-19 Deaths
Malta has hit a grim milestone of over 300 COVID-19 deaths following the announcement of three deaths earlier today.
There are also 163 new cases of COVID-19 and 156 new recoveries, meaning the total number of active cases is currently 2,429.
A total of 57,683 people have been vaccinated so far with 18,536 people receiving both doses of the vaccine.
Those who passed away over the past 24 hours include three men aged 82,81 and 78.
Rest in peace