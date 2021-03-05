WATCH LIVE: Malta Hits Record Active COVID-19 Cases As 47-Year-Old Dies And 283 New Patients Found

Malta’s health authorities have found 283 new cases of COVID-19 on the island over the last 24 hours, meaning active cases have hit a record of 3,252.

These numbers come in alongside 156 new recoveries and three more deaths; two men aged aged 47 and 69 and a female aged 76.

A total of 3,799 swabs were undertaken, as nearly 90,000 vaccine doses have been given out, with 31,034 of them being second doses.

The Superintendent of Public Health is addressing the nation in a press conference while taking journalists’ questions – watch it below: