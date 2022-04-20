Malta International Fireworks Festival Kicks Off Tonight

The Malta International Fireworks Festival, which sees the best of the best of the country’s pyrotechnic experts come together for a one-of-a-kind show, kicks off tonight.

Taking place in Valletta, fireworks groups from all corners of the islands will be taking part in a pyrotechnic show that anyone can enjoy.

It kicks off at 8.50pm and will continue going on till 10.45pm. So if you’re in Valletta or any of the incredible towns that line the Grand Harbour this Friday, make sure you grab a seat and enjoy the show.

And there’s no need to worry if you can’t make it, the Malta International Fireworks Festival will be touring around the country – visiting Mellieha on 22nd April, Marsaforn on 23rd April, Marsascala on 26th April, Mqabba on 29th April, and Valletta again on 30th April.